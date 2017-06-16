16 June 2017

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: Couple Seeks Help to Discharge Triplets From Lagos Hospital

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Adaku Onyenucheya

For the Jegede family, the cries of their triplets in the prenatal ward of Ayoradex Hospital, Mafoluku, Oshodi, Lagos State, is a mixed bag of joy and anxiety. Joy for the bundles of blessing and anxiety for the burden of taking care of an expanded family of eight.

The couple, who resides in a one-room apartment at No. 11, Ijaiye Street, Mafoluku, Oshodi, already has three children to cater for before the arrival of the triplets.

The breadwinner, Mr. Rasheed Jegede, aged 37, is a low-range furniture maker, while the triplets' mother, Esther Jegede, aged 31, who gave birth to two girls and a boy through Caesarean Section, is unemployed.

The family is soliciting for financial assistance to enable them not only provide adequately for the newborns, but also complete the medical bills of the delivery so that the mother and babies can return home.

When The Guardian visited the hospital, Esther was yet to be discharged since giving birth to the triplets on June 6, owning to her inability to offset the N200,000 medical bills.

Esther said she was getting weaker by the day due to hunger as she struggles to breastfeed the triplet whenever they cry for food. "My husband's job does not provide enough food for the family. We are in dire need of financial assistance. This is why I am appealing to kindhearted Nigerians to come to our aid," she said.

To extend a helping hand, send your donations to First Bank account: Abduramon Rasheed, 3027614571, or call 08039480815.

Nigeria

Lagos Demolishes Shanties Along Ijora Railway Line

Structures erected along the railway route in Ijora and those close to the blocks of flats being constructed by the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Guardian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.