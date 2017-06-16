Nigeria: Couple Seeks Help to Discharge Triplets From Lagos Hospital

For the Jegede family, the cries of their triplets in the prenatal ward of Ayoradex Hospital, Mafoluku, Oshodi, Lagos State, is a mixed bag of joy and anxiety. Joy for the bundles of blessing and anxiety for the burden of taking care of an expanded family of eight.

The couple, who resides in a one-room apartment at No. 11, Ijaiye Street, Mafoluku, Oshodi, already has three children to cater for before the arrival of the triplets.

The breadwinner, Mr. Rasheed Jegede, aged 37, is a low-range furniture maker, while the triplets' mother, Esther Jegede, aged 31, who gave birth to two girls and a boy through Caesarean Section, is unemployed.

The family is soliciting for financial assistance to enable them not only provide adequately for the newborns, but also complete the medical bills of the delivery so that the mother and babies can return home.

When The Guardian visited the hospital, Esther was yet to be discharged since giving birth to the triplets on June 6, owning to her inability to offset the N200,000 medical bills.

Esther said she was getting weaker by the day due to hunger as she struggles to breastfeed the triplet whenever they cry for food. "My husband's job does not provide enough food for the family. We are in dire need of financial assistance. This is why I am appealing to kindhearted Nigerians to come to our aid," she said.

To extend a helping hand, send your donations to First Bank account: Abduramon Rasheed, 3027614571, or call 08039480815.