15 June 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Ita-Giwa Summoned Over Alleged Diversion of Relief Materials for Bakassi IDPs

By Eyo Charles

Calabar — The Cross River State House of Assembly has summoned Senator Florence Ita-Giwa to appear before its joint investigative committee over an alleged diversion of relief materials sent to the state by the National Commission for Refugees and Internally Displaced Persons two weeks ago.

The joint committee of Health/Social Services and Local Government Affairs was set up by the House following the controversy and counter allegations trailing the said diversion.

The committee which met yesterday at the assembly complex and was chaired jointly by Regina Anyogor, the member representing Yala 1, and Dr Ekpo Ekpo Bassey, representing Bakassi state constituency, wants Ita-Giwa to explain how she distributed the building materials and other items she allegedly took delivery of three weeks ago for the Bakassi displaced people.

Speaking to journalists at the end of the closed door meeting with the Director General of the State Emergency Management Agency, Inaku John, Anyogor said, "Senator Giwa took delivery of a portion of the items which were brought by the National Commission for Refugees three weeks ago and she has to explain how she distributed the items to the Bakassi IDPs for whom the items were meant."

Sen Ita-Giwa could not be reached for comment. But last week, she spoke told journalists that the Director General of SEMA, John Inaku and other government officials were fully aware of the whereabouts of the relief materials and should give proper account.

