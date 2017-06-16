15 June 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Africa: 19 Teams to Battle for Two Africa Tickets to FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup

Tagged:

Related Topics

Nineteen teams will battle it out for the two slots to represent Africa at the final tournament of the FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup in France scheduled for 2018.

The qualification process begins with a preliminary round scheduled for the weekend of July 21 to July 23.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the final two teams will be known at the weekend of Jan. 26 to Jan. 28.

The preliminary round, whose second leg will hold from Aug. 4 to Aug. 6, will see Burundi against Djibouti, Libya against Sierra Leone and Botswana against Kenya.

The three qualifiers advance to the first round where Nigeria will take on Tanzania, with the Falconets hosting the East Africans between Sept. 15 and Sept. 17.

The second leg matches will hold between Sept. 29 and Oct. 1, with the winners advancing to the second round.

First leg matches in this round will hold from Nov. 3 to Nov. 5, while the second leg matches will hold between Nov. 17 and Nov. 19.

The third and final round will have its first leg matches between Jan. 12 and Jan. 14, while the second leg matches will hold from Jan. 26 to Jan. 28.

NAN

Nigeria

Lagos Demolishes Shanties Along Ijora Railway Line

Structures erected along the railway route in Ijora and those close to the blocks of flats being constructed by the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.