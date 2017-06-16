Africa: 19 Teams to Battle for Two Africa Tickets to FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup

Nineteen teams will battle it out for the two slots to represent Africa at the final tournament of the FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup in France scheduled for 2018.

The qualification process begins with a preliminary round scheduled for the weekend of July 21 to July 23.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the final two teams will be known at the weekend of Jan. 26 to Jan. 28.

The preliminary round, whose second leg will hold from Aug. 4 to Aug. 6, will see Burundi against Djibouti, Libya against Sierra Leone and Botswana against Kenya.

The three qualifiers advance to the first round where Nigeria will take on Tanzania, with the Falconets hosting the East Africans between Sept. 15 and Sept. 17.

The second leg matches will hold between Sept. 29 and Oct. 1, with the winners advancing to the second round.

First leg matches in this round will hold from Nov. 3 to Nov. 5, while the second leg matches will hold between Nov. 17 and Nov. 19.

The third and final round will have its first leg matches between Jan. 12 and Jan. 14, while the second leg matches will hold from Jan. 26 to Jan. 28.

NAN