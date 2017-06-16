Nigeria: Ademola Adeleke Wins PDP Ticket for Osun West Bye-Election

Osogbo — Ademola Adeleke, the younger brother of the late Senator Isiaka Adeleke, yesterday emerged the flag bearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the July 8 bye-election to fill the vacant position of Osun West senatorial district in the National Assembly.

Adeleke had defected from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the PDP following disagreements on his choice by the APC leadership in the state.

His emergence followed the decision of other aspirants in the PDP, including Olasunkanmi Akinlabi, Col. Olayiwola Falabi (rtd) and Bamidele Salam to step down for him after the party's stakeholders' meeting in Osogbo on Tuesday.

Ademola scored 343 votes in the primaries conducted by the national committee of the PDP from its national secretariat in Abuja led by Pegba Otemolu.

Speaking, Otemolu said: "We had thought that this exercise would take a longer time, but with the unfolding events, we are going to spend a few hours."

In his acceptance speech, Ademola said: "Come July 8, 2017, we shall coast home to victory by the grace of God. Nothing can stop us. We are winning this election."

Osun State Chairman of the PDP, Soji Adagunodo said: "You can see that we are open and transparent in our primaries election. With the consensus candidate we have presented, we are good to go in the July 8 bye-election. We would win with a landslide.

"Ademola was our member before he joined the APC. Now, he has come back. What happened today is a sign of good things to come in 2018 when we will win the 2018 governorship election."