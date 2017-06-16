Nigeria: Experts Sue for Enforcement of Road Traffic Rules

Safety experts have said the high figure of road traffic crashes in Nigeria and other African countries may worsen if enforcement of road traffic rules are neglected.

Speaking in Lagos at the 2017 Nigeria Auto Journalists Association (NAJA) annual training workshop sponsored by Ford Motors and Coscharis Motors, the experts said firmer enforcement of road safety rules were crucial to curtail injuries, loss of lives and properties associated with road accidents in Nigeria.

Corps Marshal and Chief Executive Officer, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Dr Boboye Oyeyemi, who was the special guest of honour at the event, said road accident is one of the major causes of deaths worldwide.

This is coming at a time when Ford Motor Company, in conjunction with its distributor Coscharis Motors, brought back its Driving Skills for Life (DSFL) programme to Nigeria, to improve driving skills and road safety in the country.

The FRSC had said about 80 per cent of the road accidents in the country were caused by avoidable human factors. Oyeyemi, who was represented by the Assistant Corps Marshal and the Zonal Commanding Officer, Lagos and Ogun, Sheu Zaki, challenged motorist and members of the public to contribute to safer road culture by adhering to existing rules.

Road safety expert and founder, Safety Beyond Borders, Patrick Adelusi, called for more resources to support FRSC activities. The DSFL, which offered special training on a 4×4 trail, requiring the use of four-wheel drive, as well as a special presentation on child safety in the car was launched in the country last year.

The training also exposed the participants to Ford Ranger's safety, departure angles, brake distance on gravel and anti-lock braking system (A.B.S) and how to use other four-wheel drive functions such as traction control, locking differential and drive train.

Drinking and driving was also under the spotlight at the event, with the use of the drunk-driving goggles.