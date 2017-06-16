South Africa: SAPS Lephalale Men for Change Event

press release

Corporate Communication and Liaison

The Police in Lephalale have today held a Men for Change event in respect of the forth coming father's day celebration at Lephalale Human Resource Development Lapa.

The objective of this event was to encourage men to be the better fathers of tomorrow and real fathers of the 21st century.

What is real father? It is said that, anyone can be a father but it takes someone special to be a dad. Mr Lamola from Old Mutual advised men about finance. He said father stand for:

F-inance

A-dvance

T-eenesity

H-appy

E-sential

R-espct

The SAPS Social Worker Warrant Officer Kekae gave a presentation about domestic violence where he encouraged men to stop domestic violence and to teach their children the truth about domestic violence. He has further encouraged all police officers to prevent incidents of domestic violence at all costs and to support each other in case one fell a victim of this phenomenon and to treat the victims of domestic violence with respect and dignity.

The motivational speaker, Mr Amos Mothiba encouraged all men to demand a fatherhood and make the following commitments:

*I change. Delete everything. Don't be controlled by 15min. Remember 15min can cost your marriage. It is not by mistake to be a man. God choose you. Be the father of your children and a hero. Real father and real men don't abuse.