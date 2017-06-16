South Africa: Two Nabbed for R6 Million Drug Lab

Pretoria — The two men arrested for operating a R6 million drug manufacturing lab are set to appear before the Randburg Magistrates Court on Monday.

Hawks' South African Narcotics Enforcement Bureau, together with Douglasdale police, arrested the two on Wednesday evening at Watercombe Farmall in Randburg.

"Chemicals and equipment used to manufacture drugs, as well as 20kg of crystal methamphetamine, with an estimated value of R6 million, were seized," Hawks spokesperson Captain Ndivhuwo Mulamu said on Thursday.

The arrest came as a result of a joint intelligence-driven operation aimed at thwarting drug syndicates.

The two are facing charges of manufacturing and dealing in drugs.