South Africa: Six Firearms Recovered At Umbumbulu

press release

A multifaceted operation by various units from South African Police Service at Mbumbulu resulted in the arrest of two suspects aged between 28 and 52 and the recovery of six (6) unlicensed firearms and an assortment of ammunition. The operation was informed by some sterling work done by the Ethekwini Outer South Crime Intelligence members who had gathered information on suspects who were suspected to be linked with the taxi killings in the area. Indications from the information gathered pointed out to a possibility of the sought suspects being used as hit men in the taxi feud.

In the early hours of this morning members from the Ethekwini Outer South Crime Intelligence, the Special Task Force, K9 Unit and the Provincial Tracking Team pounced at homestead at Odidini in a well-coordinated operation. The members received a hostile reception upon announcing their arrival, a shot gun round was fired from inside one of the houses which narrowly missed a Special Task Force member who was close to the door. The members gained entry into the house and a 28-year-old suspect was found in possession of the shotgun and when he was searched a .38 revolver with 25 rounds was also found in his possession.

In the second house the members arrested a 52-year-old suspect who was in possession of four firearms, 1x Shot Gun, 1x R1 Rifle with two (2) live rounds, 1x R4 Rifle with sixty eight (68) live rounds and a 9mm Pistol with fourteen (14) live rounds. The members searched the house further and recovered seven (7) x AK47 rounds, two (2) x R5 magazines and twenty five (25) x .38 revolver rounds, twenty eight (28) x shot gun rounds. Both the suspect were arrested and the 52-year-old man were charged for unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition and the 28-year-old suspect was charged for attempted murder and possession of unlawful firearms and ammunition. They will both appear at the Mbumbulu Magistrates' Court on Monday, 19 June 2017.

KwaZulu-Natal Acting Provincial Commissioner, Major General Bheki Langa praised the members for the arrest and the recovery of firearms. "These operations within our province will remain in high persistence to eliminate the spread of illegal and unlicensed firearms that contribute to unnecessary deaths," he said