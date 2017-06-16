14 June 2017

Government of South Africa (Pretoria)

South Africa: Labour Conducts Blitz Inspections in Mpumalanga, 19 to 23 Jun

press release

Department of Labour blitz inspections puts spotlight on Private Security Sector in Mpumalanga

The Department of Labour is to conduct a blitz inspection targeting the Private Security Sector in Ehlanzeni District, Mpumalanga, next week.

The event, which starts on Monday the 19th of June 2017 and ends on Friday, the 23rd of June 2017, will focus on compliance with Occupational Health and Safety Act (OHSA), Compensation for Occupational Injuries and Diseases Act (COIDA), Basic Conditions of Employment Act (BCEA), Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) as well as Employment Equity Act (EEA).

The Provincial Chief Inspector, Nonyaniso Njwambe said a dedicated team of inspectors will assist clients with information that will educate them about their rights, benefits and responsibilities with regards to the administration of labour laws.

She indicated that Mbombela will be the focus area for this coming blitz inspection solely because the majority of the Private Security Head Offices are located in this area. A thorough audit of all employment documents will be conducted during this process in order to determine the levels of compliance in this particular sector.

Employers in this sector are advised that the inspectors will be visiting their premises from Monday the 19th to the 23rd of June 2017. It is important for stakeholders to work together to reduce accidents, injuries, illnesses and deaths. Equally critical is to address complaints by workers about their conditions of service.

Issued by: Department of Labour

South Africa

