15 June 2017

SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

South Africa: Madagascar Turns to SA for Investment

Tagged:

Related Topics

Pretoria — Malagasy President Henry Rajaonarimampianina has urged South African businesses to invest in Madagascar.

President Rajaonarimampianina said his country, which has recently come out of political instability, is in urgent need of investment.

"Our ambition is one, and that is to improve the lives of our citizens. We call upon the South African business community to partner with us in this goal. We are here to give you compelling reasons to invest in Madagascar," said President Rajaonarimampianina.

The conference was hosted by the Department of Trade and Industry (dti) in partnership with the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) and the Development Bank of Southern Africa (DBSA) in Pretoria.

The Malagasy President told those attending the first day of the conference that his country is perusing mutual beneficial cooperation with prospective investors with the view to creating jobs that will benefit citizens of both countries.

Madagascar's vision is to have sustainable development, with President Rajaonarimampianina highlighting sectors that are critical to changing the country's growth trajectory. These include energy, infrastructure, tourism and mining.

To date, energy demand in Madagascar currently exceeds supply in that only 23% of the population has access to electricity. President Rajaonarimampianina has invited South Africa to get involved in large projects such as mining and the textile sector, all of which require ports, roads and railways in which South Africa could invest.

Meanwhile, Acting Chief Executive Officer of Trade Invest South Africa (TISA), Lerato Mataboge, said the only hope for realising the 'Africa Rising' narrative lies in ensuring that Africans invest in each other's economies for the transformation, participation and economic emancipation of its people.

Mataboge said South Africa is committed to increasing the levels of South African investments in the Malagasy economy.

"This Madagascar Investors Conference takes place at an opportune time in the political economy of the African continent. Almost all African economies have prioritised industrialisation more broadly and manufacturing specifically as the key for unlocking job creating growth potential of Africa," said Mataboge.

The conference is due to conclude on Thursday, with business to business meetings between South African business and their Malagasy counterparts.

The two countries are keen to facilitate investments to each other's markets.

South Africa

Govt Reacts As Two South African Communities Ask Nigerians to Leave

The Nigerian mission in South Africa on Friday said it had waded into issues surrounding the alleged quit order given to… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.