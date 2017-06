A scuffle broke out in the crowd as President Jacob Zuma was delivering his Youth Day address at the Tshing sport… Read more »

One member of the red ants was fatally wounded and the other two sustained major injuries and taken to hospital for medical treatment. The police are still searching for the suspects and the eviction has temporarily being withdrawn. The members of SAPS and JMPD are monitoring the situation.

Police are investigating a case of murder and assault GBH after members of the Red Ants were allegedly attacked as they were evicting residents who illegally occupied privately owned land in Lenasia.

