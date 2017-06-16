South Africa: Gauteng Health On Giving Way to Emergency Medical Services Vehicles

Gauteng Health calls on taxi drivers to give way to Emergency Medical Services vehicles
Gauteng Department of Health pleads with striking taxi drivers to give way to Emergency Medical Services vehicles attending to emergencies. The blockade of roads results in delays to timeous attendance to emergencies which could have detrimental effects on the sick and injured.
We also wish to plead with members of the community to be more patient during the taxi strike, whilst assuring that emergencies will be attended to accordingly.
Issued by: Gauteng Health