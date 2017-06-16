South Africa: Mpumalanga Finance On Approval of 2017 Appropriation Bill

press release

Mpumalanga lawmakers gives provincial budget nod of approval

Overwhelming majority of the members of Mpumalanga legislature voted in favor of the approval of the 2017 appropriation bill.

The money bill which provides a legislative mandate for government expenditure on was passed during the sitting of the provincial legislature on Tuesday, 13 June 2017.

The MEC for Finance, economic development and Tourism, Mr Sikhumbuzo Kholwane welcomed the endorsement of the spending plan as contained in the 2017 Appropriation Bill, and committed that the provincial government will always put the interest of the people first.

"Growing the provincial economy and addressing the triple challenges that affect our people remain top of the priorities for the Mpumalanga Provincial Government.

"We will accelerate the implementation of our economic plans to change the lives of all our people, specifically targeting youth, women and People with Disabilities", said MEC Kholwane.

MEC Kholwane said the provincial government will consolidate the implementation of the Nine Point Plan with the aim of attracting investment, accelerating service delivery and driving economic growth and transformation.

The provincial budget is both a product of consultation within government and also the people of Mpumalanga.

Member of Provincial Legislature, Hon David Dube said the portfolio committee supports the budget because it covers the people's needs and we are certain that it will change the lives for the better.

"People are served in many ways, we are glad that the budget also focus on social development issues which will be rendered by social workers.

"As we all know that social workers do a great job hence they work with people on the ground. "I would like to advice opposition parties to attend consultation meetings with the people so that they can understand their needs instead of opposing a budget which is responding to people's needs," conclude MPL Dube.

Issued by: Mpumalanga Finance