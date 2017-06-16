South Africa: MEC Sikhumbuzo Kholwane On Approval of Mpumalanga Appropriation Bill

press release

MEC Kholwane demands maximum fiscal discipline

Amidst the growing concerns following the recent downgrading of the sovereign debt rating of the country, MEC for finance, economic development and tourism, Mr Sikhumbuzo Kholwane has signaled the strongest intention to maintain spending within the expenditure framework in 2017/18.

Replying to the debate of the provincial appropriation bill, MEC Kholwane said the province remains committed to the implementation of the fiscal consolidation programme of government.

"Given the currently constrained fiscal environment, we will continue to play our role of securing fiscal sustainability and improve financial management in the province", said MEC Kholwane.

He said the Provincial Treasury will continue to work with all the departments and public entities to improve financial management and accounting on the utilisation of the provincial resources.

MEC Kholwane added the approval of the 2017/18 Mpumalanga Appropriation Bill empowers the Provincial Treasury to exercise its responsibility of providing oversight on the implementation of budget.

"We must however reflect, in deeds and actions, our appreciation of the current economic fiscal environment by maintaining a tight grip on expenditure levels, without undermining the essential programmes of government.

MEC Kholwane appealed to all officials to be efficient and effective in utilising government resources and to always adhere to the dictates of the public finance management legislation.

All Accounting Officers and Chief Financial Officers were instructed to improve the quality of spending and closely monitor the implementation of the cost containment measures.

The Provincial Budget for the 2017/18 financial year amounts to R44 536 875.

Issued by: Mpumalanga Finance