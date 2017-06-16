South Africa: MEC Alan Winde On Money Invested Into Skills Development for Young People

15 June 2017

R120 million invested into skills development for young people

More than R120 million is being invested into skills development programmes for young people in the Western Cape.

Speaking ahead of Youth Day tomorrow (16 June 2017), Alan Winde, Minister of Economic Opportunities, said the Western Cape Government had selected skills as a game changer.

In this financial year, the Department of Economic Development and Tourism is investing R63.2 million into the skills game changer.

The Department of Agriculture's Structured Agricultural Education and Training allocated R58.968 in 2017/18 to develop skills in agriculture.

"Through the Western Cape's Apprenticeship Game Changer, we have set a target of introducing 32 500 qualified apprentices into the labour market by 2019. We will be focusing on the Western Cape's key economic sectors prioritised under our growth strategy - Project Khulisa. These sectors are Oil & Gas, Agri-processing and Tourism."

"Since, we took office in 2009, 8 000 young people have participated in our various capacity building programmes through the Department of Economic Development and Tourism.

"Over the same time period, the Department of Agriculture has funded skills programmes worth more than R30 million, primarily targeting black students and residents living in rural areas.

These include the Young Professional Persons Programme, which supports black post-graduate students to develop their careers, with a focus on women. Participants are mentored and receive in-service training.

Through the Agricultural Partnership for Youth Development Project, we are also increasing opportunities for the children of agri workers to fulfil their potential."

