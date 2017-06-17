Uganda: On Katinti, Bobi Wine and Why FDC Still Needs Muntu As Party President

opinion

I was a senior political writer at The New Vision about the time Maj Gen Mugisha Muntu retired from the UPDF. As would be expected, I sought an exclusive interview with him; and he offered it.

But there was a hitch: If it was going to be a lengthy and exclusive interview, he would not go into it now. "I just need three weeks of reflection before I speak to the media at length". I asked him to promise that he would give The New Vision his first interview as a politician. He did.

During that three-week period, David Kibirige of The Monitor asked Muntu for an interview. He declined because he had promised a certain Asuman Bisiika that his first interview would be with The New Vision.

Kibirige asked me to talk to Muntu so he can give an interview to The Monitor. Of course, I couldn't. And that is how I became the first journalist to interview Gen Muntu in his new status as a politician. By the way, he came with his own voice recorder.

****************

Immediately after the general elections, I had a strong feeling that the consequent litigations from what seemed to be a poorly managed electoral process could significantly reduce NRM's temptingly sinful majority and prestige.

I threw this to Mr Ofwono Opondo (executive director of Uganda Media Centre and NRM deputy spokesperson) after both of us featured on a BBC programme discussing the elections.

"Never," Opondo was emphatic. But in spite of his braggadocio about NRM's unassailable majority, Opondo still allowed for the NRM to lose about six in the expected bye-elections. So far, none of the by-elections has returned an overly Opposition (FDC or DP) candidate.

Given the circumstances under which elections are held in Uganda, the Electoral Commission cannot win any court petition challenging its administrative and operation conduct. So, when a local NRM leader feels strongly about a particular electoral loss, he or she may just petition court challenging the actions of the Electoral Commission.

This particular dynamics was visited on my sister Winnie Kiiza (Kasese Woman MP) in 2012 or thereabouts. Poor lady had to suffer the stress (physical and mental) of passing through two gruelling elections in less than a year. She only survived because her party had political depth in Kasese District.

Enter the Kyandondo East by-lections. The particulars are that Mr Apollo Katinti won the Kyadondo East parliamentary seat. An NRM local leader petitioned court to nullify the results because the sorry Electoral Commission made silly mistakes here and there. The court agreed with the NRM local leader and then bang: Katinti was thrown out of Parliament and a be-election was called.

Bobi Wine, like a shark in the high seas, smelt blood (not on the dance floor). As you may know, anything bloody on the high seas is game for sharks. The truth is Bobi Wine's candidature has unsettled Mr Katinti and the FDC.

Those who know these things say that it is a two-horse race between Katinti and Bobi Wine. My NRM guy (what's his name again?) still awaits the deployment of the Atomic Bomb in Mr Yoweri Museveni, the party chairperson.

***********

But FDC could have just snapped Bobi Wine? No. Because FDC's open support for Bobi Wine's candidature would be a breach of FDC rules. And the party president is said to have insisted on that principle.

Gen Muntu is a good guy. Unfortunately, good guys make good leaders, not popular politicians because political entrepreneurship revolves around popularity (even by coercion); not leadership and goodness. But that's Gen Muntu, smooth but firm; FDC party president till 2022.

Mr Bisiika is the executive editor of East African Flagpost.