President Edgar Lungu has said that people calling for inter-party dialogue should first tabulate issues they want to be discussed.

President Lungu said he has for a long time been talking about the need for dialogue which some political parties have not taken seriously.

He was speaking at Kenneth Kaunda International Airport shortly after arrival from Lesotho where he had gone to witness the inauguration of Prime Minister Thomas Thabane.

The President Lungu dismissed assertions that there is a political crisis in the country.

He said he would not have been travelling abroad if there was a political crisis in the country.

President Lungu said people wishing for a state of emergency do not mean well for the country. The Head of State said people are enjoying their democratic rights because he believes in democracy and freedom of expression.