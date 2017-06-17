The Federal Government is set to recruit 300,000 youths in the second batch of its N-Power social intervention and job creation programme.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, disclosed this on Friday in Isanlu-Isin community near Omu-Aran town in Kwara State.

Mr. Mohammed said the Federal Government would "reopen the N-POWER portal by next week to commence the process for the recruitment".

He enjoined the youths to take advantage of the recruitment exercise by completing the application process on line, adding than 200,000 people benefitted from the first batch of the programme.

The minister said at least 27,000 people had benefited from the Conditional Cash Transfer programme, while government had given 7,000 interest free loans to market men and women across the country.

The minister said the home grown school feeding programme of government had covered over 1.2 million pupils and that Kwara State would be on the team of the social intervention programme in September.

The minister was in Isanlu-Isin to explore ways to develop the road leading to Owu Water Fall, located near the community.

The Water Fall, which is 120 metres above sea level, is credited to be the highest and most spectacular natural water fall in West Africa and a significant symbol of nature.

The minister recalled that he visited the Owu water fall in February, where he advocated Public-Private-Partnership for its development.

He said he was glad to hear that efforts had been made as far back as 2009 to develop the road leading to the fall.

Mr. Mohammed urged the community leader to make available to him documents relating to the contract to enable him move for quick execution of the project.

"It has been revealed to me that the contract for the construction of the road was advertised and bided for and that the Bureau of Public Procurement had issued a No Objection Certificate.

"If we get those documents, we can see how we can revive the contract

"The fall is one of the tallest in Africa and it is just lying there fallow.

"If we can get the road done, it will attract tourists and revive the economy of the surrounding communities," the minister said.

The traditional ruler of Isanlu-Osin, Solomon Oloyede, thanked the minister for the visit and expressed the support of his people for the government of President Muhammadu Buhari.

He commended the government for its efforts at restoring peace and security to the nation as well as the successes recorded in its anti corruption fight.

The monarch urged the government to do its best in fixing the road linking the community to the Owu Water Fall.

Earlier in an address, the President of Isanlu-Osin Development Association, Emmanuel Oladele, said the contract for the construction of the road to the fall was captured in the 2009 budget.

He appealed to the Minister to use his good offices for government to revisit the contract in its 2018 budget.

(NAN)