Uganda: World Music Day to Be Celebrated for a Week

Every year, the world converges on June 21 to celebrate the World Music day.

In Uganda, it's been celebrated for years at the National theatre and on the streets. This year, though, the organizers have decided to celebrate for a whole week.

Fêtes start this Sunday till Saturday June 24 when a grand concert will be held at the French School on the Lugogo bypass. Performances from various artistes have been lined up.

Starting Sunday, there will be various events in places like Que Pasa, National theatre, Alliance Francaise and Sheraton hotel.

Sunday's event will be held at Que Pasa restaurant at Kisementi, Kamwokya. Being the opening ceremony, it will be a mix of music and poetry. On Monday, the festivities will move to the National theatre for the jam session.

This will feature artistes Michael Kitanda, Zoey the story teller and Joash. The trio will perform between 6pm and 9pm.

The event will also feature Laurent Assoulen, a pianist and jazz composer, who combines perfume and music. Each song he will perform corresponds with a perfume made by each one of the renowned perfumers from the International Fragrance and Flavor Company in Paris.

Unlike the other shows around the week that are for free, a ticket to the perfume concert will cost Shs 40,000.

The main concert will combine artistes of different styles and genres to create music. Apio Moro will team up with Haka Mukiga, Jackie Akello with Mame N'Diack and Kongoloko with Navio, among others.

A similar scenario happened in 2014 when Maurice Kirya teamed up with Joel Sebunjo. The World Music day/week, also known as Fete de la Musique, was initiated in 1982. It has since gone on to become a global celebration in different cities around the world, with free festivities.