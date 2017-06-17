Uganda: Nteredde Documentary Showcase Starts Today

The organisers of Nteredde Documentary Showcase last month released the programme of what is anticipated to become the leading documentary film celebration in the country.

With a selection of ten films, they had flicks about life, feminism, leadership and those that simply told an African story.

Taking place today and tomorrow at Wizarts Media in Ntinda, this will be the debut edition of what is expected to become an annual event, with monthly screenings set to happen in different places.

The objective of the showcase is to exhibit innovative modern independent documentaries with a global audience, and share their stories with the public. This would consequently allow the Uganda audience to appreciate the general art of documentary films. The organisers also believe they will create a platform for documentary content, its consumers and buyers.

The event is opening with a biopic about the attack on the Kabaka's palace in 1966. The flick was produced by BBS television, with commentary by Tony Muwagala.

Other documentaries to be screened include, but not limited to, Enemies of Happiness, Amaka's Kin, Leader, the Settler, In the footsteps of a child Soldier, Rwanda, Hooked and Pipeline.

On June 17, 2017, Sembene, a documentary about the life of Ousmane Sembene, will close the event. Sembene has been credited as the father of the African film.