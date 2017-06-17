16 June 2017

The Observer (Kampala)

Uganda: Nteredde Documentary Showcase Starts Today

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Andrew Kaggwa

The organisers of Nteredde Documentary Showcase last month released the programme of what is anticipated to become the leading documentary film celebration in the country.

With a selection of ten films, they had flicks about life, feminism, leadership and those that simply told an African story.

Taking place today and tomorrow at Wizarts Media in Ntinda, this will be the debut edition of what is expected to become an annual event, with monthly screenings set to happen in different places.

The objective of the showcase is to exhibit innovative modern independent documentaries with a global audience, and share their stories with the public. This would consequently allow the Uganda audience to appreciate the general art of documentary films. The organisers also believe they will create a platform for documentary content, its consumers and buyers.

The event is opening with a biopic about the attack on the Kabaka's palace in 1966. The flick was produced by BBS television, with commentary by Tony Muwagala.

Other documentaries to be screened include, but not limited to, Enemies of Happiness, Amaka's Kin, Leader, the Settler, In the footsteps of a child Soldier, Rwanda, Hooked and Pipeline.

On June 17, 2017, Sembene, a documentary about the life of Ousmane Sembene, will close the event. Sembene has been credited as the father of the African film.

Uganda

On Katinti, Bobi Wine and Why FDC Still Needs Muntu As Party President

I was a senior political writer at The New Vision about the time Maj Gen Mugisha Muntu retired from the UPDF. As would… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Observer. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.