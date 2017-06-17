17 June 2017

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Mbulu Bus Mishap Claims Three Lives, Injures 24

By Mariam Juma

Babati — Three people died and 24 others were injured after a bus they were travelling in veered off the road and plunged into a ravine, few kilometres from Haydom Township, in Mbulu District of Manyara Region.

Eyewitnesses told the 'Daily News on Saturday' that the bus christened Hammandos was travelling from Haydom to Mbulu when it was involved in the mishap, yesterday.

Manyara Regional Police Commander (RPC), Mr Francis Massawe, confirmed the accident and added that the driver of the bus failed to control the vehicle after the steering rod broke, causing the bus to plunge into a ravine.

RPC Massawe named the deceased as Gidaguy Samo (65), a villager from Basodsh; Josephine Nade (45) , a Gdihim villager and Neema Amma (25) , a resident of Haydarer Village in Mbulu District.

