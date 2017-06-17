17 June 2017

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Phyno's 'I Am a Fan' Track Disowned By Original Song Writer, T. Cole

Tagged:

Related Topics

Just a couple weeks ago news broke about the alleged theft of the single "I'm a Fan" by rising American pop star Pia Mia. The song featured on Phyno's most recent album "The Playmaker".

On the 26th of May 2017, Pia Mia released "I'm a Fan" featuring Jeremih under Interscope. Nigerian social media went into instant disbelief on the alleged theft and countless reactions have followed since as there have been observed similarities with both songs, these similarities include the beat, chorus, hook and some other noticeable elements. Now the song writer to whom the credits of "I'm a Fan" originally belonged to, has decided to set things straight.

"I wrote the original demo of "I'm a Fan" and pitched it to various artists. I worked with Pia Mia and Jeremiah on the track and their song is the only version authorized," says T. Cole

T Cole has refuted any claims that Phyno originally owned the song "I'm a Fan", also stating that he actually pitched the demo to various artists. He also cleared the air on the Pia Mia allegations by stating that her song is the only authorised version.

Nigeria

Top 'Boko Haram Terrorist', Aliko, Arrested

The army on Saturday confirmed the arrest of a suspected Boko Haram terrorist, Aliyu Ahmed, alias "Aliko". Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.