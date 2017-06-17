Nigeria: Footballer-Turned-Actress, Chika Kalu Opens Up On Why People Think She's a Lesbian

Footballer-turned-actress, Chika Kalu who made her debut in the industry recently, featuring in Nollywood latest same-sex movie, "Busted", is not surprised when people have negative impression about her sexuality. She doesn't even complain because her psyche says it all.

Chika, whose die-hard role in the advocacy movie speaks volume of her sexuality said, she was a footballer before she recently delved into acting. She admits that her psyche attracted one of the producers of "Busted", Lisa Onu, who invited her to be part of the production as she played the lead character. Also, a designer and clothier, Chika can rarely be separated from the role she played in the movie, as a lesbian. She confirmed that even before she featured in the movie, people always have negative impression about her sexuality. "I am actually a footballer. Even before I acted in the movie, people always have this negative impression that I am a lesbian because of my psyche. Yes, I am a tom boy and I don't give a damn. I'm used to it," she enthused, in a chat with HVP.

The Imo State-born actress said, one of the challenges she faced while starring in the movie was when she had to kiss her partner. "First of all, I had to kiss my partner and everybody was watching me as kissed her. And since it is a movie I had to do it," she said.

The movie, starring notable actors including Liz Benson, Kate Henshaw, IK Ogbonna, Paul Obazele, Tony Umez, is an advocacy movie, denouncing same-sex-marriage.

Directed by Pat Oghre and Damijo Efe-Young, 'Busted' which was recently screened to a private audience at Oriental Hotel, Lekki, Lagos, is bound to stir a major controversy in the movie industry when it's finally released in the cinemas nationwide.