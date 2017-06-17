17 June 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigerian Docked for Allegedly Defrauding Canadian Firm of $20,906

By Abel Ejikeme

A Nigerian identified as Taiwo Quadri allegedly defrauded a Canada-based company, Allan Dodds, of over $20,906, an Economic and Financial Crimes Commission witness, told an Ikeja Division of the Lagos State High Court on Friday.

Mr. Quadri allegedly conspired to defraud the company alongside one Oladeji Ramoni and Modupe Adekunle, both of who are still at large.

The witness, Otefison Emmanuel, a bank worker, said his institution received a letter in September, 2013, from the EFCC requesting for all the Western Union transactions documents carried out by Mr. Quadri.

"They also requested for the statements of account document and the account opening document of the suspect.

"He approached the Dopemu, Lagos branch of Fidelity bank at several intervals to receive monies sent to him from Allan Dodds, a firm in Ontario, Canada and each time he approaches the bank, I give him a form to fill, which includes the state and country he is expecting the money from.

"As at the time of this transaction, the western union control number which is usually 10 digits is given to the customer to come with to the bank to claim the money. In that form, he supplied the 6 of the 10 digits and after which I gave him another form to input the remaining 4 digits which is for control purpose.

"Mr. Taiwo was paid cash and in the United states dollars," said Mr. Emmanuel.

Mr. Taiwo, alongside Mr. Ramoni and Ms. Adekunle are facing a 33-count charge bordering on conspiracy to obtain money by false pretence and obtaining goods by false pretence.

The EFCC said their actions went contrary to sections 8(a), 1(3), 1(1) (a) and (b) of the advance fee fraud and other fraud related offences Act No. 14 of 2006.

The judge adjourned the matter to September 28 for continuation of trial.

