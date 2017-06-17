17 June 2017

New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe: Call for Hero Status As Cde Chinx Dies

Photo: The Herald
Musician Cde Chinx.

Dickson Chingaira, popularly known as CDE Chinx has died, his son has confirmed.

Deeds Chingaira said his father who was 61 died at a Harare Hospital on Friday night.

Chinx, who had two wives and 10 children, died of blood cancer.

He is known for his music since the liberation struggle when he led the Zanla choir.

He was to churn out a number of songs during and after independence among them Roger Confirm.

Chinx also supported the land grab exercise through his music in the form Hondo Yeminda series.

According to the state media, Joseph Nyadzayo, who recently donated a house to the late Chinx, said his comrade should be declared a national hero.

Nyadzayo is also President Mugabe's official photographer and the Zimbabwe Music Awards Chairman.

