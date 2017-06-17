Zimbabwe: Man, 57, in Critical Condition After Hyena Attack

A man in Zimbabwe's Runesu village, Bikita is reportedly in a critical condition after he was attacked by a hyena on Thursday night.

According to the state-owned Chronicle newspaper, George Mukwidza, 57, sustained a deep cut on his right hand after he was mauled by a "charging hyena".

Police confirmed the incident, adding that the vicious animal was among 12 other hyenas that invaded Mukwidza's homestead.

Mukwidza was sleeping in his bedroom when he heard his dogs barking. When he went outside, he saw at least 12 hyenas chasing his dogs.

"... The man (Mukwidza) allegedly struck one animal on the back with an axe and it got stuck into the hyena's body. As he attempted to pull out the axe, he was bitten on the right hand from behind by yet another hyena," police were quoted as saying.

Mukwidza was rescued by his sons who managed to kill one of the hyenas before they rushed him to hospital.

Hyena attacks on humans are rare in Zimbabwe, but they frequently prey on their cattle.

In 2016, two motorists approaching Zimbabwe's resort town of Victoria Falls were horrified when they saw a hyena dragging a human body.

It later emerged that the hyena had not killed the woman, but had found her body after she committed suicide.

Source: News24