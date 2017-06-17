17 June 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Moro Residents Hold Prayers for President Magufuli

By Patrick Kisembo

Morogoro — Residents in the region gathered at the Jamhuri stadium during a mass to pray for President John Magufuli, which was organized by the ruling Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) on Saturday.

The mass was attended by CCM leaders, religious leaders, government officials and other wananchi.

The prayers were led by Morogoro Chief Sheikh Abdallah Mkagambe and Pastor Emmanuel Tengeneza of the Evangelical Lutheran Church of Tanzania (ELCT).

Sheikh Mkagange said, "We are praying to God to protect the President because hedrawing many enemies due to what he is doing," said Sheikh Mkagambe.

Pastor Tengeneza said called for the public to support President Magufuli in his bid to protect natural resources from dishonest investors.

According to CCM regional Secretary Mr Milonge the ruling party organized the prayers to show support to the President in what he is doing to protect natural resources from being siphoned by dishonest investors.

