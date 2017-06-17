Kenya: Raila Odinga Shreds Jubilee Manifesto As Locals Clash

National Super Alliance (Nasa) presidential flag-bearer Raila Odinga has hit out at the Jubilee administration saying its manifesto is made of lies, as their supporters clashed briefly.

Addressing a rally at Mikinduri in Tigania East, Meru County, Mr Odinga urged the residents to vote out President Uhuru Kenyatta because his administration has failed to fulfill pledges made during the 2013 General Election campaigns.

Mr Odinga had earlier addressed a rallies in Nkubu, Maua and Laare.

In Mutuati, a fight broke out between supporters of the two coalitions, which involved the throwing of stones after the Nasa brigade left; but calm was restored.

Residents of Mutuati, Meru County, on June 17, 2017 duck after supporters of Nasa and Jubilee started pelting each other with stones shortly after Mr Raila Odinga left after addressing a rally. PHOTO | DAVID MUCHUI | NATION MEDIA GROUP

YOUTH EMPLOYMENT

He said Nasa is pledging to revive the economy and end wanton theft of public resources, terming their manifesto as "real".

"The Jubilee administration has killed the economy of this country. Jubilee is full of liars. They made a long list of pledges in 2013 but they have not done anything.

"They promised to give laptops in 100 days, they promised to lower the cost of living and create jobs for the youth.

"They also pledged to improve the lives of farmers and tarmac 10,000 kilometers of roads. They have not done anything; Jubilee's promises are useless," Mr Odinga said at Mikinduri.

Nasa leader Raila Odinga and Bungoma Senator Moses Wetang'ula arrive at Mikinduri market in Meru County on June 17, 2017 for a rally. PHOTO | PHOEBE OKALL | NATION MEDIA GROUP

FOOD PRICES

He said the massive loss of resources through the National Youth Service and Eurobond scandals had caused the cost of living to sky rocket.

"Kenyans are now paying for money that was siphoned from public coffers. This is why they are forced to increase the cost of food to raise enough revenue to pay back the lost money.

"This money could have benefited Kenyans if it was spent on development. Kenyans are heavily indebted because of this administration," he said.

INFRASTRUCTURE

However, speaking in Kakamega County, President Uhuru Kenyatta said his administration has a clear development agenda for the country, unlike the opposition, which he said is busy spreading propaganda.

His deputy William Ruto added that in the county, 250 kilometres of roads have been tarmacked by the government.

"We have asked the contractor working on the Kakamega-Webuye road to ensure it is completed in one year. The Sigalagala-Butere road is 90 per cent complete," Mr Ruto said.

President Uhuru Kenyatta addresses residents of Shinyalu in Kakamega County on June 17, 2017. PHOTO | BENSON AMADALA | NATION MEDIA GROUP

CHANGE OF GOVERNANCE

Mr Odinga said Nasa will address challenges facing the agriculture sector to end food security and increase earnings for farmers.

He claimed that the Jubilee government is competing with the Opposition in making crucial pledges such as free secondary education.

"If we take over in August, education will be free from class one to secondary school. This is our promise, and we will make it happen. Jubilee is making empty promises," he said.

DISRUPT RALLY

Accompanying Mr Odinga was Bungoma Senator Moses Wetang'ula who said their coalition will stanch loss of public funds to enhance development.

"We will ensure parents do not pay anything from nursery school to secondary school. The money being lost under Jubilee is sufficient to fund free education," he said.

He also faulted the police claiming it is being used by Jubilee to intimidate them.

"We are asking Joseph Nkaissery to deal with the police officers who removed our platform at Mikinduri Primary School.

"He has been vocal in condemning violence and we want to hear you regarding your officers who vandalized public property," the senator said.

Nasa leader Raila Odinga arrives at Mikinduri market in Tigania East, Meru County, on June 17, 2017 for a rally. PHOTO | PHOEBE OKALL | NATION MEDIA GROUP

ALLEGATIONS DENIED

However, Tigania East OCPD Samuel Kosgey denied the claims.

He did so after a video on Friday showed someone believed to be a police officer removing draping on a platform set up at the school ahead of the rally.

Speaking to the Nation on phone, Mr Kosgey said they had asked the coalition to hold the rally somewhere else following a directive by the Education ministry prohibiting campaigns in schools.

"No one has barred the meeting that is scheduled for Mikinduri. We advised them to relocate to another venue because the Education Cabinet secretary banned campaigns in school compounds.

"It is their people who removed the tents. We have asked them to hold the meeting near Mikinduri market," Mr Kosgey said.

Nasa leader Raila Odinga arrives in Laare, Meru County, on June 17, 2017 for a rally. PHOTO | DAVID MUCHUI | NATION MEDIA GROUP

The Nasa principals kicked off their campaign in Tharaka-Nithi on Friday.

Prof Isaiah Kindiki, Nasa's Tharaka-Nithi coordinator, was also present.