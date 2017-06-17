Nigeria: Bbnaija Housemate Donates to Kafanchan IDPs

The Bally Rally Movement who visited Agwam Fanstwam, His Highness, Musa Didam, said as people that care about the plight of the displaced, they find it pertinent to visit him and also condole him on the ugly incident that befell the entire land of Southern Kaduna.

The Agwam Fanstwam, while responding said their visit was a good initiative that will always be remembered.

Speaking, Bobai Balat (Bally) commended Pastor Gideon Mutum for his resilient efforts in giving succour to the thousands of IDPs and 25 children that are under scholarship.

"Education is key, it is also important to teach this young women and children some skills acquisition that will make them self-reliant. When you have something doing it will project you to somewhere."

"Those who are into art and craft, we will see how we can explore their talents and take them beyond Kaduna. We have entertainers and actresses in our movement. The Bally Rally Movement will come back here and stage a peaceful concert. Apart from giving out relief materials, we will invite everybody in the community to come together to spread the message of peace and love," Bally added.

The co-coordinator of the IDP camp, Pastor Gideon Mutum said the victims of the Fulani hersmen attacks have faced several hardships.