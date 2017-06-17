Nigeria: Senate Vows to End Discrimination Against Albinos

press release

Senate President, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, has reiterated the commitment of the Senate to bring to an end all forms of discrimination against people with albinism, known as Albinos.

Saraki, in a statement by his Special Assistant on Public Affairs, Mohammed Isa, further promised to provide equal opportunities for the albinos to enable them contribute their quota to national development.

The Senate President gave the assurances while addressing members of the Board of the Albino Foundation that paid him a courtesy visit on Thursday, in Abuja.

Saraki said: "I want to assure you that our meeting today is to send the message that we are with you. We will make sure that we defend you. We will make sure that we give you the opportunity necessary for you to be able to achieve your potentials.

"I want to assure you as you said, we will be waiting for the Bill to come from the House of Representatives, and we will definitely give it all the necessary attention to ensure its prompt passage.

"Your visit today has further exemplified what we represent; we represent all Nigerians, particularly what I will call the vulnerable groups. It is our responsibility to ensure that you are given a sense of belonging and equal opportunities to maximize your potentials, and to ensure that you are not discriminated against," he said.

Earlier, the Chairman of Board of the Albino Foundation, Dr. Douglas Anele, listed skin cancer, visual impairment, poverty, social exclusion, discrimination and stigmatization as the challenges being faced by albinos in the country.

Anele called for the intervention of the National Assembly in efforts to alleviate the sufferings of albinos through the quick passage of the Albino Bill presently before the legislature.

The bill, if passed he said, will empower people with albinism through free and compulsory education, poverty alleviation programmes and protection of the rights of albinos.

The Senate President was at the occasion nominated as an advocate and face of the albinos in Nigeria.

End

Signed

Mohammed Isa

Special Assistant to the Senate President on Public Affairs