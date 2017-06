The Nigerian mission in South Africa on Friday said it had waded into issues surrounding the alleged quit order given to… Read more »

Western Sahara's Polisario Front movement stopped the ship last month (May) with a legal complaint, saying the phosphate had been taken from land that Morocco occupies illegally.

A court in South Africa this week announced that there would have to be a trial to decide who actually owns a shipment of phosphate from Western Sahara that's been stopped and held in a South African port.

