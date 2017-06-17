Lesotho: Hip Hop Battles Lined Up

LOCAL rappers will clash in a series of musical events as part of efforts by the entertainment industry to give a positive spin to the disputes and rivalries that have plagued the local Hip Hop scene in recent times.

Anonymous will trade rhymes with OG S'killz on 29 June at Cuban Linx in the first of the Versus Lesotho contests which will feature two rappers at each edition every last Thursday of each month.

Mr Maps, Blaze Shutta Queen and Masilo Mosoeunyane will judge the event which will also feature supporting performances by rappers Nirex, T.I.E.H.O, Nuch, Futuristic and Katlaw as well as DJs Da Starr, Trybz and NINE24.

The winner of each edition will walk away with M1000 in prize money.

The shows seek to capitalise on the hype that has been generated by the recent trend of local rappers taking potshots at each other's alleged mediocrity through tracks uploaded on social media.

One of the Versus Lesotho organisers, Naleli 'DJ Da Starr' Lesala said they thought it best for the rappers to peacefully settle scores through entertaining performances.

"MC (rappers') battles are a good thing as the wordsmiths get to prove their competency but we feel social media is not the right platform as it may lead to fist fights," Naleli told the Weekender this week.

He said they would approach all artistes who had clashed on social media.

"They will do their thing it live in front of an audience and judges which will make it easier to accept defeat.

"We will not force anyone to participate and since the sessions are held on monthly basis, we will notify the two selected rappers at the beginning of each month so that they can study each other and prepare in advance. We will also ensure that they shake hands before and after the battle for them to understand it is just a game

He also said the event would also help promote the local Hip Hop scene, adding they hoped to attract sponsorship in order to increase the rewards and have an ultimate M50 000 grand prize.

"We are currently organising the events with our own funds because the potential sponsors we approached did not understand the rationale behind this concept.

"We will offer M1000 prize money on 29 June but we could raise it to M1500 for the winner and M500 for the loser.