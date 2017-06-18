Global multi award-winning international music megastar, Awilo Longomba will headline this year's Malawi Achievers Awards to be held on Saturday, June 24 at the lavish five-star Marriot Hotel in Leicester.

Also, performing at the same event, the UK's Malawian's biggest and glamourous red-carpet event, the fourth edition of Malawi Achievers Awards 2017, will be Malawi's electrifying music lynchpin, Faith 'Che Muphuwa' Mussa.

Speaking through his manager, the Congolese born music loyalty, Awilo Longomba said: "I would like call upon all Malawians, Africans and all the people from diverse backgrounds to come in their large numbers to witness history being made."

"I am ready to give my best at the Malawi Achievers Awards. I will give my best performance as I have always done for my fans across the globe. It will be a great time and an event not to be missed," added the dombolo international much-admired icon.

Malawi Association UK (MAUK) Secretary General, Stepson Mbewe said: "We encourage all Malawians, friends of Malawi and people from other countries to come and join us as we celebrate our exceptional people who are making our country proud."

Mbewe said tickets are selling for £35 only, as a cover charge for entry and a mouthwatering three-course meal adding that that there will be a salvo of varied entertainment which will include live lip-licking performances.

Project Director for Malawi Achievers Awards UK who also doubles as entertainment coordinator, Felix Banda in an interview said: "This year, it will be much bigger than ever. We promise a prodigious entertainment package which will include the biggest names in the business.

"Apart from Awilo Longomba and Faith Mussa, we have lined some big and outstanding entertainers who include an ecosphere classy Disco Jockey (DJ) and an outstanding UK-based Malawian celebrated host. This year, it going to be massive," said Banda.

Banda further explained that apart from a torrent of great entertainment galore, there will also be a sumptuous dinner adding that there will be an after party.

Malawian Deputy High Commission to the UK, Quent Kalichero will be the guest of honour at the event representing the High Commissioner Kena Mphonda who will be attending other official engagements on the day in London, according to both the organisers and the Malawi High Commission.