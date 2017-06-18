Kenya: Ease Tension to Enable Free and Fair Elections

Photo: Uhuru Kenyatta/Twitter

President Kenyatta said inciting sentiments like those issued by opposition leader Raila Odinga in Kajiado were a recipe for violence, which Kenyans must reject.

This past week has seen heightened campaigns by the leading presidential candidates, but with some bitter exchanges that do not augur well for the country.

The accusations and counter-accusations over the award of the ballot paper printing contract to a Dubai company are a case in point.

This directly touches on the integrity of the arbiter in the August 8 General Election - the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) - which must demonstrate impartiality to win the confidence of the players.

Indeed, in such a highly competitive undertaking, perceptions are critical.

STEP UP PREPARATIONS

With just under two months to the polling day, the IEBC needs to step up its preparations for what will be a monumental task.

It must demonstrate in word and deed that it is in control of the process, with the singular objective of delivering a credible, free and fair election.

Its work will be made much harder unless it gains the trust of all the players, and especially the ruling party and the main opposition coalition.

There is a lot at stake here. The Jubilee Party wants to retain the presidency, while the National Super Alliance is going all out to dislodge it.

FLYING AROUND

The claims flying around are a manifestation of the stiff competition that is shaping up.

Nasa, alleging a suspect link between the Jubilee leadership and the ballot printing firm, wants the contract cancelled.

For its part, Jubilee is denying involvement in any ballot printing plot.

The IEBC, which must be alive to the need to inspire confidence in all the players over its ability to impartially and effectively carry out its mandate, has ruled out cancelling the contract.

TEMPERATURES RISE

Though this is a purely administrative function, the commission insists everything is above board.

As the political temperatures continue to rise, further disagreements cannot be ruled out.

However, the candidates and their parties must play their part in helping to ease the mounting political tension.

Kenyans deserve a peaceful and transparent election for the true choice of the people to emerge and be respected by all.