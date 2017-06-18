Nigeria: Sosoliso Plane Crash Survivor Turned Singer, Kechi, Scammed

Sosoliso plane crash survivor, Kechi Okwuchi, became an instant international singing star when she wowed the judges of America's Got Talent reality show recently with her sonorous voice and powerful vocal.

All four judges; Mel B, Howie Mandel, Hedi Klum and Simon Cowell and the whole audience had to stay on their feet to greet the genius of the brilliant lady who cheated death in the ill-fated Port Harcourt bound Sosoliso flight of 2005, where 107 persons lost their lives.

Kechi, who is through to the next round of the competition, is now grappling with realities of fame as her Instagram page has been cloned by some fraudsters who have seen her as a prospect to defraud people. Kechi who opened her Instagram page on May 24, 2017 already has over 26,000 followers. This must have prompted the fraudsters into thinking she's a fertile land to milk for unscrupulous gains. Even the cloned handle, in matter of days, has had over one thousand followers.

"Guys, this is not my account, if you followed, thinking it was me, it isn't. It's just a PSA," she warned.

Kechi, who had more than 100 surgeries, in the US after the crash, graduated with a First Class degree from University of Thomas Houston. She only opened her Instagram account after joining the America's Got Talent reality show.