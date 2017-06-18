Kenya: Stop Propagating Tribal Politics, President Tells Opposition

Photo: Uhuru Kenyatta/Twitter

President Kenyatta said inciting sentiments like those issued by opposition leader Raila Odinga in Kajiado were a recipe for violence, which Kenyans must reject.

press release

There is no room for divisive and tribal politics in modern day Kenya, President Uhuru Kenyatta today told the opposition, urging them to stop propagating the vices.

The President also called on Kenyans to be wary of leaders who champion the retrogressive politics that only serve to retard development and perpetuate poverty.

"Kenya cannot be led through tribal or divisive politics, we cannot achieve our development goals as a country unless we unite and work together," said President Kenyatta.

President Kenyatta, who was accompanied by Deputy President William Ruto, spoke when he addressed a grand rally at Bukhungu Stadium in Kakamega town, wrapping up two weeks of an intensive campaign blitz that took him through the counties of Kisii and Nyamira in South Nyanza, Uasin Gishu, Trans Nzoia, Elgeyo Marakwet, west Pokot, Kericho and Bomet in Rift Valley and Bungoma, Busia and Kakamega in the Western region.

Responding to issues raised by leaders from the region, the President announced that the Government will allocate Kshs 500 million to pay cane farmers in Mumias.

He pointed out that opposition leaders have been lying to sugarcane farmers and yet it is the Jubilee Government that came out to revive the Mumias factory by injecting Ksh 3.1 billion.

"Our opponents have been saying that we don't care about the interests of sugarcane farmers, yet they are the ones who fleeced the factory," said President Kenyatta.

He said for the period of four and half years Jubilee administration has managed to transform Kenya because of the close and harmonious working relationship amongst all its leaders and government officials.

The President singled out various development programs implemented by the government including the expansion of road network, provision of free maternity services and electricity connection which have transformed the lives of all Kenyans.

He censured Kakamega Senator Bonny Khalwale for sowing seeds of discord among peace-loving Kakamega residents, saying what is required of leaders is to sell their policies to the electorate and not to insult their political opponents.

"You have leaders who come here pretending to be heroes but what they do is insult others instead of selling their policies to the voters," said President Kenyatta.

The President said under Jubilee administration, Kenya has made major strides in development in the shortest period of four years compared to what was achieved in the past 50 years.

"Here in Kakamega County we have done more than three times of what was achieved by the previous administrations in 50 years," said President Kenyatta.

The President further said the government is constructing and tarmacking over 250 km of roads in Kakamega apart from the installation of medical equipment worth over Kshs 800 million to two hospitals in the county under the Managed Equipment Services (MES).

"In the whole country we have provided free maternity to all women who deliver in public hospitals and through the Inua Jamii cash transfer programme we have catered for over 1.5 million elderly people, helping them to lead a dignified life," President Kenyatta said.

The President asked Kenyans to re-elect the Jubilee government so as to build on the foundation it has laid in the last four years.

Deputy President Ruto told off the National Super Alliance (Nasa) leaders for saying that they only have a problem with him and not President Uhuru Kenyatta.

He asked the opposition to abandon the August polls in favour of President Kenyatta if indeed they have no problem with him.

"If our friends in the Opposition have no problem with President Kenyatta, then they should abandon the race and support him (Kenyatta) because I am not a candidate for 2017 so that they face me at the ballot in 2022," said the Deputy President.

He said opposition leaders were confused because they have no agenda for Kenyans after spending four years searching for their flag bearer.

"There is a big difference between us and those in Nasa because we took only 40 minutes to settle for President Kenyatta as our 2017 candidate while the Opposition searched for its candidate for four years. That's why they have no agenda for Kenyans," he said.

National Assembly Majority Leader Aden Duale, MPs Kipchumba Murkomen (Elgeyo Marakwet), Oscar Sudi (Kapsaret), Bernard Shinali (Ikolomani), Ben Washiali (Mumias East), Emmanuel Wangwe (Navakholo), David Were (Matungu), Beatrice Elachi (Nominated), Joe Mutambo (Mwingi Central), Mike Sonko (Nairobi) and Governor Jackson Mandago (Uasin-Gishu) accompanied the President.

At the Bukhungu rally, Western leaders affirmed their support for the President, his deputy and the Jubilee Party - sending a clear message that the political terrain in the Western region has shifted in favour of Jubilee.

They said the region was no longer an Opposition zone as claimed by those in Nasa, adding that the August election results will prove wrong the doubting Thomasses.

"People of Western Kenya have embraced Jubilee because it has addressed the challenges facing them including revival of Mumias sugar factory," said Mr Washiali.

Earlier, President Kenyatta and his deputy stopped to address residents Malinya, Sigalagala, Khayega, Shinyalu, Murhanda and Kakamega town before addressing the landmark rally at Bukhungu stadium.