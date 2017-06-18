Zimbabwe: Zanu-PF Youth Leader Urges Mugabe to Eject Remaining White Farmers

Mutare — The remaining white commercial farmers in Manicaland province should vacate their properties and relocate to "Borrowdale in Harare where they can relax and play golf" to make way for landless Zanu PF youths.

This was said by Zanu PF national youth leader, Kudzai Chipanga during rally addressed by President Robert Mugabe at Sakubva on Friday.

Chipanga said most party youths were still landless, having been left out of the Zanu PF government's fast-track land reforms which saw most of the country's white commercial farmers forcibly removed from their lands.

"President whites are not superior and you once told us a good white person is one who is asleep," said Chipanga.

"Whites are not superior; it's time they totally vacate the farms and find a place somewhere in the leafy suburbs of Borrowdale where they can relax and play golf whilst youths take the opportunity to farm in their own country."

He said youths were being side-lined in development activities, adding there was need for the ruling party to avail inputs to them so they can fully participate in the country's economic recovery.

However, his utterances contradicted a report presented to President Mugabe by Minister of State for Provincial Affairs in Manicaland, Mandi Chimene, who said cabinet ministers and top ruling party officials were holding on to large tracts of unproductive land which should be subdivided to benefit landless youths.

"Some of our ministers and top officials have large tracts of underutilised land which they are holding on to.

"The land should sub-divided and benefit the youths as well," said Chimene while briefing Mugabe during the official opening of a community information centre in Dangamvura high density suburb.