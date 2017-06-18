Nigeria: Fire Engulfs Home of Nigeria's Former Deputy Leader, Oladipo Diya

The Lagos residence of a former Chief of General Staff, Oladipo Diya, was on Saturday engulfed by fire.

The fire, which started in the evening, was finally put off at around 7 p.m., PREMIUM TIMES gathered.

The house is located on 31, Adekunle Fajuyi Way, Ikeja GRA, Lagos.

Findings by our correspondent revealed that Mr. Diya was not around at the time of the incident.

Efforts to speak with residents of the building, however, proved abortive as they declined to speak on the immediate cause of the fire incident.

Similarly, officials of the emergency agencies on ground to put off the fire, also declined to comment, ostensibly on the order of the residents.

Fatai Owoseni, Lagos State Commissioner of Police, who was also at the scene did not respond to questions from journalists.

Mr. Diya was deputy to the late Nigerian military head of state, Sani Abacha, before he was removed and jailed by the late dictator for allegedly planning a coup.

A view of the burnt home of former Chief of General Staff, Oladipo Diya.

Scene of the fire incidence that engulfed the Lagos residence of a former Chief of General Staff, Oladipo Diya.