18 June 2017

Zambia Reports (Lusaka)

Zambia: Hichilema Should Respect President Lungu, Says Dr Canisius Banda

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Peter Adamu

Former UPND deputy president Dr Canisius Banda has says opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema should respect the presidency (office) and president (Edgar Lungu).

Dr. Banda says the UPND leader should have respected president Edgar Lungu because the Head of State is the president for all Zambians.

"HH should have respected president Edgar Lungu because he is also president Lungu's subject as such he has no option but to respect the head of state," said Banda.

Dr Banda says he is still wondering why opposition UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema has found it so difficult to respect president Edgar Chagwa Lungu this time.

Hichilema is currently behind bars on treason related charges. Treason is non-bailable in Zambia.

"I think HH must swallow the bitter pill and acknowledge that president Edgar Chagwa Lungu is the only Republican president at the moment as there can never be two sitting presidents at once.

"Its just common sense, there can only be one president at a time and such a one is ptesident Edgar Chagwa Lungu," Dr Banda said.

Dr Banda has again wondered whether Hichilema can respect a common man if he can not respect the head of state.

"The head of state is the most powerful, influential and senior citizen in the country who must be respected by all the Zambians. Its worrying to see people like HH not respecting the head of state," he said.

Dr Banda has further advised the UPND leader to start respecting president Edgar Chagwa Lungu for the fact that he was elected by the majority of the Zambian people to lead the nation therefore there is nothing the UPND can do to change the will of people.

Zambia

Lungu Mum on Suspended Opposition MPs

President Edgar Lungu has declined to give his position on the suspension of 48 UPND Members of Parliament by Speaker of… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Zambia Reports. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.