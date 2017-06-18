Zambia: Hichilema Should Respect President Lungu, Says Dr Canisius Banda

Former UPND deputy president Dr Canisius Banda has says opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema should respect the presidency (office) and president (Edgar Lungu).

Dr. Banda says the UPND leader should have respected president Edgar Lungu because the Head of State is the president for all Zambians.

"HH should have respected president Edgar Lungu because he is also president Lungu's subject as such he has no option but to respect the head of state," said Banda.

Dr Banda says he is still wondering why opposition UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema has found it so difficult to respect president Edgar Chagwa Lungu this time.

Hichilema is currently behind bars on treason related charges. Treason is non-bailable in Zambia.

"I think HH must swallow the bitter pill and acknowledge that president Edgar Chagwa Lungu is the only Republican president at the moment as there can never be two sitting presidents at once.

"Its just common sense, there can only be one president at a time and such a one is ptesident Edgar Chagwa Lungu," Dr Banda said.

Dr Banda has again wondered whether Hichilema can respect a common man if he can not respect the head of state.

"The head of state is the most powerful, influential and senior citizen in the country who must be respected by all the Zambians. Its worrying to see people like HH not respecting the head of state," he said.

Dr Banda has further advised the UPND leader to start respecting president Edgar Chagwa Lungu for the fact that he was elected by the majority of the Zambian people to lead the nation therefore there is nothing the UPND can do to change the will of people.