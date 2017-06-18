Rwanda: Father's Day - What Lessons Do You Derive From Your Father?

Sunday June 18, is Father's Day, a day to celebrate and appreciate the love and support that fathers tirelessly continue to give. Sunday Times' Sharon Kantengwa spoke to a cross section of people about what they admire about their fathers and their message to them.

Lion Imanzi, events host

My father was my role model and I always looked up to him since I was a child. He taught me the values of integrity and being true to myself in every circumstance because it is then that we learn from our mistakes. These are same values that I have taught my kids and I'm instilling in them. It has been ten years since he passed on but he is greatly missed.

***

Arthur Nkusi, comedian

I attribute all that I have achieved to my father because he is the one who introduced me to Hope Azeda of Mashirika, where my acting career started and everything else that I do. I am so honored and blessed to have a father like him. I am grateful for everything that he has done to see me grow as a man.

***

Sandrine Isheja, radio host

To my late father, Dr Butera Guillaume who is now watching me from heaven, thank you for leaving a legacy of integrity and hard work.

I remember how when you were running away from Interahamwe and you were looking for someone to hide us, a neighbor refused to grant your request but he asked for your medical advice on his illness, and you examined him without second thought. Such a kind heart.

To my brothers who are now amazing fathers, thank you for being in dad's place and taking care of me and my mother. To my loving husband, thank you for being such an extraordinary father for our son Imena. Happy Father's day to all the fatherly heroes.

***

Lucy Ruhinda, model

I learnt from my father that when I am asked a question, I should first think before I answer. Also, that I should love and respect all kinds of people, live peacefully with all people and help without expecting anything in return. I love him, he is irreplaceable and I pray that he gets well soon.

***

Eva Gara, business lady

Being a father is about walking the child through life, protecting and teaching them.

It is showing and telling them that you love them unconditionally and making sure they will be wholly able bodied adults who in turn will do the same for their children. My late father Haajje Gashegu had the same kind of heart. I called him Data. The lives he touched his memory lives on.

When he made a mistake he always came around and apologized and it's such a wonderful feeling to hear these stories. His parenting especially at the tender age made me who I am today.

His way of showing love made me a confident person who knows that selfless love overcomes all. Happy Father's Day to all you dads touching and molding the young lives who are the future of our country and world.