Kenya: I Will Revive Economy If Elected President, Says Raila Odinga

Nasa presidential flagbearer Raila Odinga completed his two-day campaign tour of Tharaka Nithi and Meru counties with a promise to revive the region's economy if elected on August 8.

Addressing a rally at Mikinduri in Meru County on Saturday, Mr Odinga urged the residents to vote out President Uhuru Kenyatta, saying the Jubilee Government had failed to fulfil its 2013 pledges to the region.

He said Nasa was pledging to revive the economy and end theft of public resources terming their manifesto "real."

Mr Odinga, who was accompanied by Moses Wetang'ula, Nasa Tharaka-Nithi coordinator Prof Isaiah Kindiki, Wiper gubernatorial candidate Winnie Kaburu and Kirugi M'Mukindia, addressed rallies in Nkubu, Maua, Mutuati and Laare.

ENCOUNTERED HOSTILITY

The team was well received in various centres including Mikinduri, Laare and Maua in Meru County but encountered some hostility at Mutuati where stone throwing youths attempted to disrupt the rally.

They were, however, overpowered and repulsed by pro-Nasa supporters enabling Mr Odinga and his team to finish the rally.

The Nasa team proceeded to Laare where they said Jubilee was unfit to run the government for another term.

"The Jubilee administration has killed the economy of this country. They made a long list of pledges in 2013 but they have not done anything.

They promised to give laptops in 100 days, they promised to lower the cost of living and create jobs for the youth.

They also pledged to improve the lives of farmers and tarmac 10,000 kilometres of roads. They have not done anything; Jubilee's promises are useless," Mr Odinga said.

LOSS OF RESOURCES

He said the massive loss of resources through the National Youth Service (NYS) and Eurobond scandals had caused the high cost of living in the country.

"Kenyans are now paying for money that was siphoned from public coffers. This is why they are forced to increase the cost of food to raise enough revenue to pay back the lost money. This money could have benefited Kenyans if it was spent on development. Kenyans are heavily indebted because of this administration," he said.

Mr Odinga said Nasa will address challenges facing the agriculture sector to end food insecurity and increase earnings for farmers.

He said the Jubilee Government was competing with Nasa in promising free secondary education yet they could not deliver laptops as pledged in 2013.

FREE EDUCATION

"If we take over in August, education will be free from Class One to secondary school. This is our promise and we will make it happen," he said.

Despite them being accompanied by the Wiper gubernatorial candidate in Meru, Mr Wetang'ula drummed up support for Governor Peter Munya, saying he was a hard working governor.

Mr Wetang'ula rallied the crowd in Maua, Mutuati and Laare against Meru Senator Kiraitu Murungi and Igembe South MP Mithika Linturi who are vying on a Jubilee ticket.

LIBERATE COUNTRY

"I am sending you with greetings to my learned friend governor Munya. He is hardworking and is leading in the struggle to liberate this country. We are saying Kiraitu out and Munya in," Mr Wetang'ula said.

The Nasa principal said they would tame the loss of public funds to ensure development is experienced in the country.

" The money being lost under Jubilee is sufficient to fund free education," Mr Wetang'ula said.