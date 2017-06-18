18 June 2017

South Africa: Former Apartheid-Era Minister, Danie Steyn, Has Died

Former apartheid-era minister, Danie Steyn has died at the age of 94 in an old age home in Pretoria, it was announced on Sunday.

"[Apartheid-era prime minister and later president] PW [Botha] appointed him as the deputy minister of education and training in 1980," his private secretary Hennie de Villiers told News24.

A year later Steyn was appointed mineral and energy affairs minister, and later served as minister of economic affairs and technology.

Steyn, an engineer by profession, left Cabinet in 1989.

De Villiers said that during his retirement, Steyn worked closely with the Dutch Reformed Church.

"At a late stage in his life, he did a theological degree."

He then went on to help "the poor and the underprivileged," said De Villiers.

"He erected a little clinic and a little library."

Steyn died on Saturday.

The 1980s were marked by rapidly increasing tensions, uprisings and oppressions in South Africa.

According to website, sahistory.org.za, the government of the time "responded with extreme brutality and repression" to protests against apartheid during this decade.

