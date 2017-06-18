Kenya Receives Relief Food From China

The government has received 55,000 tonnes of relief food from China, Devolution Cabinet Secretary Mwangi Kiunjuri has said.

The CS said the rice which is at the port of Mombasa will be distributed to counties facing acute food shortage.

"We have done clearance and exemptions have been provided. From next week, we will plan on how to supply the foodstuff to Kenyans who are facing food shortage due to famine," he said.

Mr Kiunjuri also warned businessmen against selling subsidised two-kilogramme packet of maize flour beyond the stipulated price of Sh90 and a one-kilogram packet at Sh47.

"We also want to ensure posho mills are getting enough maize supply to grind maize to ensure there is sufficient flour," said the CS.

POLITICS

He also took a swipe at National Super Alliance (Nasa) presidential flagbearer Raila Odinga claiming the ODM leader was inciting Kenyans.

Mr Kiunjuri said Mr Odinga's agenda was to castigate the government.

"You are desperate because you didn't have time to go and look for votes. Let those who are prepared go and vote in August," Mr Kiunjuri told Mr Odinga.

He added: "We will not postpone the election. I am in Mombasa to look at the status of drought situation and the ongoing Jubilee projects."

Mr Kiunjuri was speaking in a hall in Bamburi where he also called for the arrest of Mr Odinga saying it is time "his utterances are tamed."