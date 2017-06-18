18 June 2017

Nigeria: Violence Erupts in Taraba Community, Three Feared Killed

By Iro Dan Fulani

Fresh communal clash has broken out in Gembu, Nguroje and other parts of Sardauna Local Government Area of Taraba State.

The violence is suspected to be between the Kakas and Fulani ethnic groups.

Locals say that the crisis erupted Sunday morning after some youth took to the streets destroying property and smashing vehicles.

"As I am talking to you, violence has erupted, they are attacking us, and some were killed," a resident said asking to remain anonymous for security reasons.

The resident said he saw three corpses. PREMIUM TIMES has not been able to independently verify the casualty.

Efforts to reach the police spokesperson in the state, David Misal, have been unsuccessful as he did not pick or return calls.

However, a security source in the area confirmed the violence.

"As I am talking to you, curfew has been imposed following this crisis that ensued between the Kakas and Fulani.

"The casualty is yet to be ascertained," the source said.

Since Saturday, there has been uneasy calm in and around Nguroje town, as security personnel of the State Security Service moved in to arrest some suspects.

The people arrested are said to be suspects known to have been engineering unrest the area.

Nguroje is the hometown to many prominent politicians including former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Babangida Nguroje; former Deputy Speaker of Taraba State House of Assembly, Bashir Abba; and a serving senator, Abubakar Yusuf.

