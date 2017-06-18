South Africa: Triple Murder in Cape Town Gang Hotspot Linked to Underworld Battle

The shooting of three men in gang hotspot Bishop Lavis on Saturday is linked to an alleged 28s gang boss who has his eye on the drug trade in the city centre, sources have revealed.

The three men were shot on Saturday afternoon.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana told Netwerk24 that two died at the scene, while a third died in hospital.

She said the motive for the shooting was not yet clear.

News24 understands that at least one of those shot was a 28s gang member.

However, this was not officially confirmed.

Drug turf battle

Sources with close knowledge of what happened also said the three who were shot had worked for an alleged 28s gang boss.

This gang boss, according to sources, had angered another head gangster.

It is understood this was due to an argument over drug turf.

The three were therefore shot as a warning to the gang boss.A violent battle for control over the nightclub security industry has been playing out in Cape Town recently. Shootings, nightclub security This has resulted in at least three people being wounded in shootings in popular Cape Town establishments since April.Several murders also appear to be linked to the takeover.A newer underworld faction has been taking over security at nightclubs from an older faction.

This newer faction has claimed it is doing so to stamp out drug dealing.

The club security matter is understood to be linked to the drug trade in that some establishments are viewed as crucial turf from which to peddle drugs.

On Monday last week R104m worth of heroin was intercepted at the Kosa Bay port of entry.

According to police, the stash was found hidden underneath a vehicle. Heroin busts Members of the Richards Bay organised crime unit, along with Crime Intelligence officers from Empangeni and Pretoria, arrested three men. 'Underworld' heroin busts An informant, who goes by the name Mr Wick and who has ties to the underworld, told News24 that the heroin was linked to the older underworld faction which controlled the majority of the country's drug trade.

The consignment of heroin was said to be headed for Cape Town.

It was not the first drug bust with apparent links to both Cape Town and Mozambique.

In May last year the Middelburg Observer reported that motorist Elliot Donovan, 33, from Milnerton, who had claimed he was working in Mozambique, was arrested.

This after 38kg of heroin was discovered hidden at the back of a bakkie, which was spotted on the N4 at the Alzu Petroport.

The Middleburg Observer had reported that police were investigating whether this bust was linked to another that happened a few days earlier.

It reported that in the first incident, Ibraimo Candeiro, from Mozambique, was arrested when 52kg heroin was found hidden in the fuel tank and spare tyre of the vehicle he was driving in Chrissiesmeer.

Source: News24