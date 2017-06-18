18 June 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Passengers Stranded As Bus Drivers Down Tools

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Godfrey Kahango

Mbeya — Passengers travelling from Tunduma to Mbeya faced a test on Saturday after drivers of busses downed tools, claiming that they were tired of being harassed and troubled by traffic police.

They claimed that traffic police have a tendency of arresting and fining them without any apparent reason.

Following the drivers' boycott, the passengers were seen struggling to find alternative transport including using other vehicles such as Noah so that they could proceed with their trips. Others were ferried by trucks.

One passenger, Mawazo Tandika, who was at the Vwawa-Mbozi bus station said the situation affected many people as until Saturday evening they were still gathered at the bus stand.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, a bus driver said they had decided to down tools after traffic police deployed on Tunduma -Mlowo-Mbozi highway were increasingly using them as cash cows.

When asked about the complains against his officers, Songwe Regional Police Commander, Mr Mathias Nyange, dismissed the claims saying the traffic officers were working based on the country's laws and regulations.

The RPC warned the bus drivers that their action could lead to, through the Surface and Marine Transport Authority (Sumatra), cancellation of transport licences of owners of the buses for contravening the laws.

Tanzania

Financial Crunch Hits Key EAC Commission - Report

Inadequate funding may force the East African Science and Technology Commission (Easteco) to halt some of its… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.