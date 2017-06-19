19 June 2017

Cameroon: Confederation Cup - Sanchez Inspires Chile to 2-0 Defeat of Cameroon

Photo: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix
Cameroon's team pictured at the semi-final of the Africa Cup of Nations tournament on February 2.

Arsenal's Alexis Sanchez was the catalyst to Chile's 2-0 defeat of African representative, Cameroon in the second game of match day two at the on-going FIFA Confederations Cup holding in Russia. Arturo Vidal and Eduardo Vargas scored the goals with the Gunners striker making a second half impact.

The forward, who did not start the game due to an injury he copped in training before yesterday, was introduced in the second half and he promptly stamped his authority in the match.

The La Roja saw a Vargas opener chalked off for offside via the Video Assistant Referee to the fury of Bayern Munich star, Vidal. Sanchez was then brought on and he made the difference, adding energy and confidence moving forward for Juan Antonio Pizzi's side.

Sanchez broke Cameroon's heart 10 minutes from time when he slid in Vidal to open scores for the South American champions.

