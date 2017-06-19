Malawi: Actor Khumbanyiwa Stars in Neill Blomkamp's 'Rakka' Movie

One of Malawi's greatest movie exports Eugene Khumbanyiwa has starred in yet another breathtaking Neill Blomkamp directed sci-fi short movie "RAKKA".

In the movie, Khumbanyiwa plays 'Amir', a saviour of mankind.

"I feel honoured to play a lead in such an ambitious big project alongside big Hollywood names like Sigourney Weaver. The response has been great. Our film had over a million views within two days on youtube. People can just go to YouTube and search for "Oats Studio's - Volume 1 - RAKKA" and watch the film. It's an amazing movie!! Also they can like our 'Oats Studios' Facebook page for upcoming interesting sci-fi projects," Khumbanyiwa told Nyasa Times on Sunday.

Currently based in South Africa, Khumbanyiwa also stars in South African hit show called "Lockdown" which airs on DSTV 161.

"People will watch our "Season 2," in few months' time, and am glad that the producers allow me to throw in some Chichewa lines as part of my character's dialogue. Its always refreshing to use your mother tongue on an international platform, it's a sign of being proud of where you came from," he added.

The Award winning director Neill Blomkamp and Malawian born Eugene Khumbanyiwa have previously worked on several movies before "RAKKA".

In 2009, Khumbanyiwa starred in Blomkamp's "District 9" as Obesandjo, a paralyzed psychopathic Nigerian gang leader who believed that eating alien body parts would enable him to operate weapons.

The two also worked together in another Sc-Fi movie "Chappie".

Khumbanyiwa also starred in "Death Race 3" alongside Danny Trejo popularly known as "Machete" in Malawi.

Neill Blomkamp is a South African-Canadian film director, film producer, screenwriter and animator.

Blomkamp also directed Elysium which stars Award winning actor Matt Damon and Jodie Foster.

Khumbanyiwa was last year honoured at South Africa Achievers Awards.

"I am forever thankful for the support I get from my fellow countrymen, its humbling," he said.

"RAKKA" is about testing the audience and see if they love the project, raise the funds to make a big movie to be released in cinemas around the world.