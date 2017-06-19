Zimbabwe: Cde Chinx a True National Hero, Says Thomas Mapfumo

The late Dickson Chingaira aka Chinx, was a true national hero and deserves the honour, says Thomas Mapfumo.

Mapfumo said this in his condolence message following the death of Cde Chinx on Friday night.

Chingaira, a war veteran, died at a Harare hospital after battling with blood cancer for a very long time.

"On behalf of Dr Thomas Mapfumo and Chimurenga Music Company, we send our heartfelt condolences to the Chingaira and entire nation on the sad loss of Cde Chinx.

"We salute and honour the selfless sacrifice he made during the war of liberation using his music to inspire guerrilla fighters in Mozambique. His was not the gun but his powerful lyrics oiled the struggle and motivated the liberation fighters," said Mapfumo's spokesperson, Blessing Vava.

Mukanya, as Mapfumo is affectionately known by his legions of fans, said Zimbabwe and the music fraternity in particular had lost a giant, a true patriot as well as a revolutionary whose music inspired the black majority.

"We do hope that he will get the honour he deserves as a true national hero of our time. May his sour rest in peace," said the US-based veteran musician.

The late Changaira's music and that of others like the LMG Choir, Mapfumo, Oliver Mutukudzi and Zex Manatsa played an important role in illuminating the liberation struggle.