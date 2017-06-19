19 June 2017

Nigeria: NHRC Seeks De-Radicalisation of Child Suicide Bombers

By Adelanwa Bamgboye

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has called for de-radicalisation of children manipulated to serve as suicide bombers for the Boko Haram insurgents.

The Acting Executive Secretary of the NHRC, Mrs Oti Ovrawah made the call in Abuja as Nigeria observes the 2017 Day of African Child.

She said there was ample evidence in the Northeast that armed conflicts inflict violence on and negatively impact the lives of children, whether as victims or as (forced) perpetrators of acts of violence. Day of African Child is celebrated on June 16 every year.

Ovrawah observed that availing such children, who are victims of the insurgency in the necessary psychosocial support before reintegrating them back to the society, would go a long way in assisting them to imbibe the core values of humanity.

She also commended government efforts in rescuing the Chibok girls, saying it provided an opportunity to design a holistic response system for victims of violence.

